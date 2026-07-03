Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6 top variant spec comparison: price, range, features

Indian automakers, Tata and Mahindra, have really sprung into life, especially in the electric SUV segment. Tata and Mahindra, along with a few automakers, are expanding the category, as Indian consumers continue to invest in electric vehicles. Other factors, including high petrol prices and ambiguity surrounding higher ethanol blends in petrol, are prompting people to opt for electric vehicles in India, which is insulated from the factors stated above. The Sierra EV was the latest launch by Tata Motors in India. However, it would have to compete against the Mahindra BE 6, which is one of the best-looking electric SUVs in India. Let’s see how the new Tata Sierra EV fares against the Mahindra BE 6:

The Tata Sierra EV takes on the Mahindra BE 6 with competitive pricing, long driving range, premium features, and multiple battery options, intensifying competition in India's electric SUV segment

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Battery Pack and Range

The Tata Sierra EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup making 234 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the bigger 75 kWh battery pack makes 206.5 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant, on the other hand, with the 75 kWh battery pack, is powered by dual motors with a combined power output of approximately 302 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Sierra EV offers a maximum claimed range of 665 km on a single charge

The Mahindra BE 6, on the other hand, is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 is equipped with a single-motor setup driving the rear wheels, offering a maximum claimed range of 683 km on a single charge.

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Features

The Tata Sierra EV is a feature-loaded electric SUV, which includes ventilated front seats, powered electrically adjustable driver seat, head up display, a triple screen layout which includes a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system and a 12.3-inch passenger display, a terrain management system offering six different terrain modes, a 540-degree surround view camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, gaming and video streaming for the front passenger, and boost mode, among others.

The Mahindra BE 6, on the other hand, is offered with a host of features, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting with 16 million colours, a six-way power adjustable driver’s seat, front ventilated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, gesture-controlled powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display, among other features.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric gets Battery-as-a-Service option, prices now start at ₹10.99 lakh

Tata Sierra EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price

The Tata Sierra EV boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.79 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mahindra BE 6 boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.90 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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