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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Sierra Ev Spotted In Wild Again, New Bumper Element And Infotainment Screen Revealed

Tata Sierra EV spotted in wild again, new bumper element and infotainment screen revealed

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 07 May 2026, 10:05 am
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The latest series of spyshots has revealed an updated bumper element and a large touchscreen infotainment system of the Tata Sierra EV.

The latest series of spyshots has revealed an updated bumper element and a large touchscreen infotainment system of the Tata Sierra EV. (Image: Reddit/CarsIndia)
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Tata Sierra EV is one of the most-awaited electric SUVs in the Indian market. Since Tata Motors has launched the new generation Sierra with internal combustion engines, bringing back the iconic nomenclature from the 90s in the country, the Sierra EV has been garnering a lot of interest. The homegrown auto giant has already confirmed the launch of the electric SUV, which is slated to take place very soon.

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Over the last few months, prototypes of the Sierra EV have been spotted in the wild multiple times, giving us a hint about the design elements of the SUV. Now, the latest spyshots have revealed an updated bumper and a large touchscreen infotainment system of the EV.

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As it has been seen, the automaker is gradually shedding skin, revealing the key elements of the upcoming electric SUV. In one of the spy shots of the camouflaged test mule, a silver rear bumper element is visible. Besides that, the alloy wheel design remains the same. So far, we have spotted two alloy wheel designs, hinting at mid- and top-spec versions.

There will be a large central touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely sized at more than 15 inches.

Another spyhot has revealed the USP of the cabin, a large central touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely sized at more than 15 inches. As it appears, the instrument cluster has also increased in size compared to the ICE-powered Tata Sierra. Upholstery details are not visible in the spyshot, but expect the upcoming electric SUV to get different materials and colours.

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to receive two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The battery packs will be paired with a slightly less powerful motor compared to what powers the Tata Harrier EV. The Tata Sierra EV is also expected to receive a 4WD layout. Upon launch, the Tata Sierra EV will directly challenge the Mahindra BE 6.

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First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 10:05 am IST
TAGS: Tata Sierra EV Tata Tata Sierra
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