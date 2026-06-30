Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Range, Battery, Features

Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: The wait is almost over as Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Sierra EV in India today. The electric SUV marks the return of one of Tata's most iconic nameplates and is expected to sit between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the brand's electric SUV portfolio. Stay tuned as we bring you every announcement, including prices, battery details, claimed range, variants and features.