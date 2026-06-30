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Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Range, Battery, Features

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 30 Jun 2026, 07:58 am
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  • The Sierra EV is expected to slot between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV.

Tata Sierra EV gets a flat back with sleek LED lighting setup.
Tata Sierra EV
EMI starting at just
₹32,700/ month
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Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: The wait is almost over as Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Sierra EV in India today. The electric SUV marks the return of one of Tata's most iconic nameplates and is expected to sit between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the brand's electric SUV portfolio. Stay tuned as we bring you every announcement, including prices, battery details, claimed range, variants and features.

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30 Jun 2026, 07:55 am IST

Tata Sierra EV latest updates: When and where the launch event of the Sierra EV is happening?

Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV at Bandra Kurla Complex Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event is expected to start around 4:30 PM.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2026, 07:55 am IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Sierra EV electric vehicles EV
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Tata Sierra EV launching soon. You can get it at ₹32,688/month

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