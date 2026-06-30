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Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Range, Battery, Features
- The Sierra EV is expected to slot between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV.
Tata Sierra EV gets a flat back with sleek LED lighting setup.
EMI starting at just
₹32,700/ month
Tata Sierra EV Live Launch And Latest Updates: The wait is almost over as Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Sierra EV in India today. The electric SUV marks the return of one of Tata's most iconic nameplates and is expected to sit between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the brand's electric SUV portfolio. Stay tuned as we bring you every announcement, including prices, battery details, claimed range, variants and features.
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Volvo XC90 ₹ 97.8 Lakhs
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₹1,27,000/ month
Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
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₹11,600/ month
Volvo XC60 ₹ 68.9 Lakhs
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Volvo EX30 ₹ 41 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹53,700/ month
Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
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₹24,800/ month
Tata Sierra ₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
30 Jun 2026, 07:55 am IST
Tata Sierra EV latest updates: When and where the launch event of the Sierra EV is happening?
Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV at Bandra Kurla Complex Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event is expected to start around 4:30 PM.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
First Published Date: 30 Jun 2026, 07:55 am IST
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