Tata Sierra EV could be a major crowd-puller at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What to expect

Tata Motors is gearing up to bring its iconic Sierra model to the Indian market. The concept iteration of the Tata Sierra EV was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is expected to see the near-production version of the Tata Sierra. The new generation Tata Sierra will be launched in both internal combustion (ICE) and EV variants. The Tata Sierra EV is likely to hit the Indian market sometime in mid-2025, while the ICE derivatives will be launched later.

Upon launch, the Tata Sierra EV and ICE version of the SUV will be two of the most interesting products in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Here is a quick look at the expectations from the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.

Tata Sierra EV: Exterior

Tata Sierra EV is expected to come carrying a design language that was showcased through the concept model displayed at the last Auto Expo. The prototype of the Tata Sierra EV was spotted testing on the road. The test mule suggested that there won't be many design changes in the production version of the Tata Sierra EV, compared to what the concept version had. Also, the Sierra EV would come carrying some signature styling elements from the original model that was on sale decades ago.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to come as the most feature-packed modern SUV from the homegrown auto major. It would get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and dual-zone climate control. Some of the other features onboard the EV will include a level 2 ADAS suite, a dual infotainment setup, a 360-degree surround view HD camera etc.

Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain

The upcoming Tata Sierra EV is expected to be based on the automaker's Acti.EV platform. This dedicated electric vehicle platform allows the carmaker to have the option to offer it in all-wheel-drive (AWD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD). Tata Motors has not yet revealed the battery specifications of the Siera EV. However, expect it to come available with a powerful battery pack, which would be available with single and dual-motor configurations, delivering a range of approximately 500 kilometres on a single charge.

