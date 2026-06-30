Tata Sierra.ev Launched In India At 18.79 Lakh With Up To 665 Km Range

Tata Motors has launched the all-electric Sierra.ev in India, with introductory ex-showroom prices starting at ₹18.79 lakh and going up to ₹24.79 lakh. The electric SUV is available in four trims: Pure, Pure S, Adventure and Empowered.

The entry-level 63 kWh RWD Pure variant is priced at ₹18.79 lakh, while the Pure S costs ₹19.99 lakh. The Adventure trim is available with both battery packs, priced at ₹20.99 lakh (63 kWh) and ₹22.19 lakh (75 kWh). The Empowered variant costs ₹22.79 lakh for the 63 kWh version and ₹23.79 lakh for the 75 kWh version, while the range-topping Empowered A 75 kWh is priced at ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Up to 665 km claimed range

The Sierra.ev is offered with 63 kWh and 75 kWh LFP battery packs. The larger 75 kWh battery delivers a claimed MIDC-certified driving range of up to 665 km, while the 63 kWh version is rated for 564 km on a single charge. Tata Motors says owners can expect a real-world range of around 510-530 km from the 75 kWh version and 440-460 km from the 63 kWh model.

The Sierra.ev supports 120 kW DC fast charging, which can add over 250 km of driving range in just 15 minutes. It is also compatible with 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW AC charging options. The SUV also supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality of up to 3.3 kW and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging of up to 5 kW.

Dual-motor AWD produces 373 hp

The Sierra.ev is available with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup featuring Tata Motors' Quad-Wheel Drive system. The rear electric motor develops 175 kW (235 hp) and 340 Nm of torque, while the front motor produces 103 kW (138 hp) and 164 Nm. Together, the system generates a combined peak torque of 500 Nm and a total output of 278 kW (373 hp), helping the SUV sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Tata Motors says the Sierra.ev can tackle 50 per cent restart gradability and up to 60 per cent running gradability. It also comes with six terrain modes for different driving conditions. Tata Motors is offering a lifetime battery warranty. The Sierra.ev also gets Summon Mode, allowing it to move in and out of parking spaces remotely.

Also Read : Tata Sierra.ev Launch Live Updates: Prices, Battery, Features

Triple-screen cabin loaded with technology

Inside, the Sierra.ev features a triple-screen dashboard comprising a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated passenger display. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, Dolby Atmos audio through a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an intelligent route planner, gesture control for the powered tailgate, Boss Mode for the rear passenger, rear AC vents and a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat.

The SUV also comes equipped with a 560-degree surround-view camera, Level 2 ADAS, blind spot monitoring, six airbags, a digital access card and the same disc-shaped key fob seen on the Harrier.ev. Practicality is taken care of with a 622-litre boot (measured up to the roof) and a 55-litre front storage compartment (frunk). The Sierra.ev rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and will be available in seven exterior colour options. Bookings for the Tata Sierra.ev open today, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from July 15.

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