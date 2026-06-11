Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for June 30

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Sierra EV on June 30, 2026, marking the return of one of the brand's most iconic nameplates in an all-electric avatar. First showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 and later updated for Auto Expo 2023, the Sierra EV has been one of the most anticipated upcoming electric SUVs in the Indian market.

The production-ready version was also teased alongside the ICE-powered Sierra in late 2025, revealing a design that stays true to the concept while introducing several EV-specific elements.

Tata Sierra EV: Platform and powertrain

The Tata Sierra EV will be positioned between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the company's growing electric vehicle lineup. It will be underpinned by Tata's acti.ev+ architecture, the same platform that also serves as the foundation for the Harrier EV.

Tata Motors has already confirmed that the Sierra EV will be offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The SUV is also expected to borrow the Harrier EV's 65kWh and 75kWh battery pack options, with the larger battery likely to be paired with the AWD variant.

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EV-Specific Styling

While the Sierra EV and the upcoming ICE Sierra share the same overall silhouette, the electric version will feature several unique styling cues to distinguish itself. These include a closed-off front grille, a redesigned front bumper and dedicated EV badging.

Although the teaser images show both models wearing similarly designed alloy wheels, Tata could introduce exclusive aerodynamic wheel designs for the production-spec EV. The SUV is also expected to carry the signature ".ev" branding seen on other electric models in Tata's portfolio.

Feature-rich cabin expected

The interior of the Sierra EV is likely to be largely identical to that of the ICE model, with premium features aimed at competing in the midsize electric SUV segment.

Top-spec variants are expected to offer a triple-screen layout consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch passenger display. Lower variants could feature a dual-screen setup along with a head-up display.

Other expected equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, multiple drive modes and a premium audio system.

Expected price and rivals

Tata Motors is expected to price the Sierra EV between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it neatly between the Curvv EV and the Harrier EV in the company's lineup.

Once launched, the Sierra EV will take on rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara, offering buyers another compelling option in India's rapidly expanding electric SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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