Tata Sierra EV interior teased ahead of June 30 launch, to get over 500 km range

Indian automaker Tata has teased the interior of its upcoming electric vehicle, the Sierra EV, set to launch on June 30. This would be the sixth electric vehicle to enter the Tata.ev product portfolio which already boasts the Tiago EV , Punch EV , Nexon EV , Curvv EV and Nexon EV. Recently, the company, whilst showcasing the Sierra EV’s off-road capabilities, showed a glimpse of the interior. Here’s a breakdown of what we saw in the teaser:

Tata Sierra EV Interior Teased

One of the first things showcased in the teaser was the fully digital, LED-coloured instrument cluster, similar to what the Harrier EV boasts. In addition, the Sierra EV gets a four-spoke steering wheel, similar to its ICE counterpart. The steering wheel features a dual-tone black-and-white finish, audio controls, cruise control, call reception, and other features.

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The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast the same three-screen layout as its ICE counterpart. The teaser showcased the digital instrument cluster and the digital infotainment system. Not only that, but the Sierra EV gets multiple EV-specific features, which include regen controls, a head-up display and boost mode. Notably, it is expected to carry over certain features from the ICE-powered Sierra, including automatic climate control, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a wireless phone charger, a dual-zone climate control, a front centre armrest, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system, among others.

Also Read : Tata Punch HBX Edition teased ahead of launch

Tata Sierra EV: Specs

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast the same 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs as the Tata Harrier EV. It is further expected that the power output of the Tata Sierra EV is the same as the Harrier EV, considering the same battery packs and electric motor setup, producing 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque with the former and 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque with the latter. Additionally, the 75-kWh battery pack and QWD variant of the Sierra EV is expected to boast a range of more than 500 km.

Moreover, the Sierra EV, similar to the Tata Harrier EV, will boast quad-wheel drive capabilities, becoming the second car in the EV lineup to boast a QWD system. Additionally, the Sierra EV will boast a single-motor and a dual-motor setup, which would support the quad-wheel drive capabilities, paying homage to the OG Tata Sierra, which was an extremely capable off-road vehicle.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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