Tata Sierra EV deliveries begin across India; first customer delivery surfaces online

Tata appears to have moved quickly from launch to delivery with the Sierra EV . Just weeks after announcing prices and opening bookings for the electric SUV, the company is now seen handing over customer vehicles. One of the first reported deliveries has surfaced in Ahmedabad, where an owner shared a photo of his new Sierra EV on Instagram.

The delivery image shows the customer standing with his new SUV after taking possession. He says the vehicle is the first Sierra EV in Ahmedabad, making the handover notable for the city as well as for Tata’s rollout of the model. The example delivered in this case wears the Nainital Nocturne blue colour and, according to reports, is the top-spec Empowered AWD variant with the larger battery pack.

Design stays close to the ICE Sierra

Visually, the Sierra EV follows the shape and overall look of the petrol and diesel version, but Tata has made a few clear changes to set it apart. The front end gets a closed grille and a mildly altered fascia, while the rest of the styling keeps the familiar Sierra profile. Other details include Night Saber Bi-LED Booster headlamps, a neat front bumper, a faux skid plate, a full-width connected LED light bar, dual-function LED DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, flush door handles, slim LED tail lamps, and a revised rear bumper.

Cabin and features

Inside, the Sierra EV gets Tata’s Horizon View Triple Screen layout. One screen serves as the driver display, while the other two are used for infotainment. The system runs Arcade.ev software with support for more than 30 apps, including EV route planning through Android Auto.

The cabin is finished in a light colour scheme with leatherette upholstery. Tata also offers dual-zone climate control, what it says is the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with Dolby Atmos, an integrated air purifier, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver’s seat with memory, adjustable under-thigh support, a head-up display, and the brand’s 540-degree Surround View system, also called Transparent Mode.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV first drive review: Don't let the boxy shape fool you

Battery, range and performance

Tata offers the Sierra EV with two battery pack choices: 63 kWh and 75 kWh. The larger pack is claimed to deliver a MIDC range of 665 km and a real-world C75 range of more than 500 km. The smaller battery is claimed to return 565 km on the MIDC cycle and around 440-460 km in C75 testing.

Power output varies by version. Tata lists the 63 kWh variant at 238 PS, while the rear-wheel-drive 75 kWh model develops 209 PS. The all-wheel-drive version seen in the delivery post produces 345 bhp and 504 Nm.

The Sierra EV also gets Boost Mode and Tata’s Ultra Glide Suspension, which uses a five-link rear setup with Frequency Dependent Damping. The AWD version adds six terrain modes: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud Ruts/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom, along with selectable drive modes. Prices for the Sierra EV start at ₹18.79 lakh and go up to ₹26.48 lakh, ex-showroom.

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