Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time

The Tata Safari EV has entered road-testing ahead of its India launch, marking the next major addition to Tata Motors' growing electric vehicle portfolio. Spied recently in a video uploaded on social media. Expected to arrive during the festive season, the three-row SUV will become the brand's flagship electric offering and is likely to be positioned above the recently introduced Harrier EV.

When launched, the Safari EV will sit at the top of Tata's electric SUV range. The model is expected to target buyers looking for a larger family-oriented EV and will compete with the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S in the three-row electric SUV segment.

The test vehicle's overall shape remains identical to the current Safari, suggesting Tata will retain the existing body style while introducing an electric powertrain underneath.

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Tata Harrier EV technology likely to carry over

The Safari EV is expected to borrow heavily from the Harrier EV. Reports indicate that Tata's Acti.ev+ architecture will underpin the SUV, making it an electric adaptation of the existing Safari rather than an all-new model.

Battery options are also likely to mirror those of the Harrier EV. This means buyers could get a choice between 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs, with larger variants potentially offering a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration.

In the Harrier EV, the rear-wheel-drive setup produces 238 bhp and 315 Nm, while the dual-motor AWD version adds a 116 bhp front motor and develops 504 Nm of torque.

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Spy shots reveal mechanical changes

Although most of the vehicle was covered in camouflage, the photographs revealed details hidden beneath the bodywork.

A multi-link independent rear suspension setup, similar to that used by the Harrier EV, was visible on the test vehicle. The absence of an exhaust outlet further confirms that the SUV is powered solely by electricity.

The prototype was also fitted with a side step, a feature not currently available on the diesel-powered Safari.

Also Read : Planning to buy the Tata Harrier EV? 5 things to know before putting your money down

Familiar cabin with new technology

Major changes inside the cabin are not expected. Tata is likely to retain the existing dashboard layout while introducing an EV-specific interior theme.

The Safari EV is also expected to feature the company's TiDAL electronic architecture, enabling features such as OTA software updates, auto park assist, summon mode, low-speed cruise control, UPI-based in-car payments and a 540-degree camera system.

Because of its larger dimensions and higher weight, the Safari EV is expected to deliver a lower claimed range than the Harrier EV, despite sharing battery options.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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