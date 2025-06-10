Tata Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EVs get benefits up to 1 lakh till 30 June

Tata EV is offering discounts on its entire product range, covering the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV. The offers include a mix of green bonuses and exchange or scrappage benefits, aimed primarily at clearing MY2024 inventory. Select MY2025 units of the Tiago EV and Punch EV also receive limited-time benefits. These discounts are applicable to purchases made throughout June 2025.

Curvv EV: Benefits up to ₹ 70,000

The Curvv EV, which entered the midsize electric SUV space earlier this year, is being offered with total benefits of up to ₹70,000 on MY2024 units. This includes a green bonus of ₹50,000 and up to ₹20,000 as an exchange or scrappage incentive. The Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹22.24 lakh (both ex-showroom) and comes with two battery pack options, 45 kWh and 55 kWh, offering MIDC-claimed ranges of 430 km and 502 km. A new Dark Edition was added to the lineup in April. The model competes with upcoming electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta EV.

Nexon EV: Benefits up to ₹ 40,000

Tata’s best-selling EV, the Nexon EV, features relatively lower benefits for June. MY2024 variants come with a maximum discount of ₹40,000, split equally between green bonus and exchange offers. The Nexon EV is available with two battery options including a 30 kWh pack with a range of 275 km and a 45 kWh pack offering 489 km (MIDC). Prices range from ₹12.49 lakh to ₹17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom). Earlier this year, the larger battery variants received a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. The Nexon EV rivals models like the MG Windsor and Mahindra XUV400.

Tiago EV: Benefits up to ₹ 1 lakh

Among all the models, the Tiago EV sees the steepest discounts. On the MY2024 stock, benefits start at ₹55,000 for the base XE variant and go up to ₹70,000 for higher-end versions like the XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux ACFC (7.2kW). The mid-level XT LR variant receives the highest discount of up to ₹1 lakh. For the newer MY2025 units, all variants are eligible for flat discounts of ₹40,000. The Tiago EV is positioned as Tata’s entry-level electric car, priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (both ex-showroom) and offers two battery options with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh capacities and MIDC-claimed ranges of 221 km and 275 km.

Punch EV: Benefits up to ₹ 90,000

Discounts on the Punch EV also vary by variant and model year. MY2024 Long Range ACFC variants can get benefits up to ₹90,000. Entry-level Smart and Smart+ trims are available with ₹45,000 in benefits, while other variants get up to ₹70,000 off. Discounts on MY2025 units are lower, capped at ₹40,000 for all variants. Priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (both ex-showroom), the Punch EV features two battery pack options, 25 kWh and 35 kWh and two charger options, 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. It competes with the Citroën eC3 in the compact EV space.

