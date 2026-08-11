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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev Vs Kia Syros Ev: Monthly Emi Comparison

Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 11 Aug 2026, 12:35 pm
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If you have been planning to buy an electric SUV, and both the aforementioned EVs are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison between the Tata Punch EV and Kia Syros EV.

The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
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Tata Punch EV is one of the most popular electric cars in India, while the Kia Syros EV is a new entrant that has been launched as a premium compact electric SUV. The Kia electric SUV sits in a segment that is higher than the popular Tata EV. The Punch EV is offered as an affordable, highly accessible entry point into the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment.

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If you have been planning to buy an electric SUV, and both the aforementioned EVs are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison between the Tata Punch EV and Kia Syros EV.

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Tata Punch EV
₹9.69 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
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Kia Syros EV
₹13.50 Lakhs
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₹17,700/ month
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Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top-end trims of both these electric SUVs. For the Tata Punch EV, the base and top variants are the Smart 30 and Empowered+ S 40, which are priced at 9.69 lakh and 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, for the Kia Syros EV, the base and top variants are the HTK, priced at 13.50 lakh and the X-Line ER, priced at 20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both models and their respective variants. The rate of interest for the EMI calculation has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months.

Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Tata Punch EV Smart 30 9.69 lakh9.5%48 months 24,344
Tata Punch EV Empowered+S 40 12.79 lakh 32,132
Kia Syros EV HTK 13.50 lakh 33,916
Kia Syros EV X-Line ER 20 lakh 50,246

According to the calculation, the Tata Punch EV commands a monthly EMI between 24,344 and 32,132, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Kia Syros EV commands a monthly EMI between 33,916 and 50,246, depending on the variants.

However, the consumers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the interest rate, the repayment tenure, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2026, 12:35 pm IST
TAGS: Tata Punch EV Kia Syros EV
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