Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM
  • Tata Punch EV has five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
Tata Motors has unveiled its smallest electric SUV Punch EV, which is slated to launch soon in India. Ahead of that, the homegrown automaker has opened bookings for the upcoming electric SUV at a token amount of 21,000. The micro electric SUV is available for booking at the authorised dealerships or on the automaker's dedicated website. Tata Motors has revealed the Punch EV will also mark the debut of the automaker's all-new dedicated EV architecture called Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle (ACTI.EV)

Upon launch, the all-new Tata Punch EV aims to strengthen the automaker's grip in the bulging Indian electric car segment, where Tata Motors currently holds nearly 85 per cent market share. It will join the car manufacturer's lineup where there are other electric cars like Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV are already on sale. It will challenge the Citroen eC3 among others.

The Tata Punch EV will be available in five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The upcoming sub-four metre electric SUV will be available in four monotone and five dual-tone exterior colour options. The monotone shades include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red and Pristine White, while the dual-tone options for the SUV are these four shades along with a black roof. For the dual-tone painted Punch EV, there is also a new Oxide hue on offer, which is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ variants.

The Tata PUnch EV promises to offer a minimum range of 300 kilometres on a single charge, which can be extended up to 600 kilometres. Also, the EV will come with accelerated charging capability through 150 DC fast chargers.

Here is a variant-wise features explainer for the new Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV: Smart

Tata Punch EV's base variant is Punch, which comes with features like LED headlamps painted with smart digital LED daytime running lights (DRL). Also, the EV gets multi-mode regenerative braking technology. On the safety front, features of the electric SUV include six airbags and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Tata Punch EV: Adventure

Tata Punch EV's Adventure variant gets all the features available in the lower Smart variant. Additionally, it gets front fog lamps with cornering functionality. Besides that, it also gets Sunroof as an option, cruise control, and a 17.78 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Long Range version gets jewelled control knobs and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with an auto-hold function.

Tata Punch EV: Empowered

Tata Punch EV's mid-variant is christened as Empowered. In addition to the features available in the Adventure variant, this variant gets dual-tone exterior paint. It runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Other features include an air purifier with an air quality index display, a 17.78 cm digital cockpit instrument cluster, and a larger 26.03 cm Harman touchscreen HD infotainment system. Apart from this, the Empowered variant also gets auto-fold ORVM, optional sunroof and SOS functionality.

Tata Punch EV: Empowered+

In addition to the features of Empowered, the Punch EV's Empowered+ variant gets leatherette seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and ventilated front seats. It also features a 26.03 cm digital cockpit instrument cluster, Arcade.ev add suite. On the safety front, the Empowered+ variant gets a Blind Spot View Monitor and 360-degree camera surround view system.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST
