Tata Punch EV new vs old: exterior, interior, battery size

Indian automaker Tata on Friday launched the facelift of its electric micro SUV, the Punch EV. The Punch EV, which was introduced in early 2024, gets its first update. Priced at ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch EV facelift gets minor changes to the design, interiors and battery.

Tata launched the Punch EV facelift at ₹ 9.69 lakh, introducing larger 30kWh and 40kWh batteries with ranges up to 468 km. Updates include a revised bumper, connected taillights, and enhanced upholstery.

Tata Punch EV old vs new: Exterior

The Tata Punch EV facelift has received a few changes when it comes to the exterior design of the car. The front fascia of the Punch EV facelift is slightly different from the outgoing model. The facelift features more body-coloured elements on the front bumper, swapping out blacked-out elements on the outgoing model. The connected LED headlamp in the previous model has not been carried forward in the facelift model.

Tata Punch EV facelift exterior

The lower part of the front grille gets vertical slats, which were the same in the outgoing model. However, the facelift model gets a silver skid plate, which was something not available with the previous model. The tri-arrow taillights have been swapped out for horizontal slat taillights, aligning them with the design of its ICE counterpart. Moreover, the Punch VE facelift gets connected LED taillights and a revised rear bumper.

Tata Punch EV old exterior

Tata Punch EV old vs new: Battery Size

The Tata Punch EV facelift now gets bigger battery sizes than the outgoing model. The outgoing model boasted 25 kWH and 35 kWH battery packs, whereas the facelift model gets 30 kWH and 40 kWH battery packs. The increase in the battery pack size translates to more range. The 30 kWH battery pack gets a range of 375 km, while the 40 kWH battery pack gets a range of 468 km, compared to 265 km from the 25 kWH battery pack and 365 km from the 35 kWH battery pack.

Tata Punch EV old vs new: Power

Bigger battery sizes on the Tata Punch EV facelift mean more power. The Tata Punch EV facelift produces 88 hp in the 30 kWH variant and 129 hp in the 40 kWH variant, while the outgoing model churned out 81 hp in the 25 kWH variant and 122 hp in the 35 kWH variant.

Tata Punch EV old vs new: Interior

Tata Punch EV facelift interior

The interior of the Tata Punch EV facelift remains identical to the outgoing model. The major changes on the Tata Punch EV facelift include dual-tone leatherette upholstery, over-the-air updates, smartphone connectivity and voice commands supporting six languages, among others.

Tata Punch EV old interior

Apart from these changes, everything remains the same, including a 10.25-inch digital infotainment system, a twin-spoke steering wheel, a touch-based climate control system with physical toggle switches for air speed and temperature control, among others.

