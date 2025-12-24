Tata Punch EV facelift to launch in 2026; What we expect

The Punch EV facelift will likely follow in the footsteps of its ICE-powered counterpart and carry cosmetic changes intended to make it look more assertive on the road. It is expected to derive styling cues from the bigger Nexon EV and Harrier EV, with mild updates to the lighting and bumper design apart from a revised front grille.

Inside, the Punch EV facelift is expected to receive incremental but meaningful changes. A larger infotainment touchscreen is likely, along with updated UI software. Tata could also introduce a premium audio system with Dolby Atmos support, as seen on newer Tata EVs, along with refreshed upholstery and cabin materials to improve perceived quality.

Tata is likely to bring new software-led features with the facelift. These could include improved connected car functionality, digital key support and enhanced app-based controls. Charging-related updates, such as optimisation for faster or more efficient charging, are also likely, given Tata’s push to standardise EV tech across its portfolio.

4 Battery, range and performance:

The Punch EV will not undergo any mechanical changes and will retain its two battery options. The standard model has a 25 kWh battery with a claimed range of 315 km, while the long-range variant gets a 35 kWh battery with a claimed range of 421 km. Charging options include a 7.2 kW AC home charger and a 50 kW DC fast charger, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in under an hour.

Performance differs by variant, with the smaller battery version producing 80 bhp and 114 Nm, while the long-range version delivers 120 bhp and 190 Nm. The Punch EV can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 140 kmph.