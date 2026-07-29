Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

The Tata Punch .ev has secured a five-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests conducted in 2026. The electric compact SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45.00 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP). The tested model was the Punch.ev Adventure 40, Empowered+ S 40 variant.

Adult Occupant Protection

In the Adult Occupant Protection assessment, the Punch.ev achieved an overall score of 31.09 out of 32.

The frontal offset deformable barrier test earned 15.28 out of 16, while the side movable deformable barrier test received 15.80 out of 16. The vehicle also recorded an 'OK' result in the side pole impact test.

The crash assessment diagrams show predominantly Good protection for occupants, with Adequate protection in a few body regions during the frontal and side impact tests.

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Child Occupant Protection

The Punch.ev scored 45.00 out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection assessment.

It achieved the maximum 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic score and a full 12 out of 12 for CRS installation. The vehicle assessment score stood at 9 out of 13.

For both the 18-month-old child and the 3-year-old child, Bharat NCAP used the Joie i-Spin Safe child restraint system. Both child dummies scored the maximum 8 out of 8 in the frontal impact test and 4 out of 4 in the side impact test. The child seats were installed using the i-SIZE ISOFIX/LEG setup in a rearward-facing (RWF) position.

Safety equipment

The model that was tested was equipped with standard front airbags for the driver and passenger, side curtain airbags, side chest airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders. ISOFIX child seat mounts are provided for the second-row outboard seats.

The five-star Bharat NCAP rating applies to the following Punch.ev variants assessed in May 2026: Smart+ 40, Adventure 40, Empowered 40, Empowered+ S 40, Smart 30 and Smart+ 30.

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