Tata Punch EV challenger Hyundai Inster to launch in India in…

Hyundai is aiming to go big in the SUV space with its range of products. One of the most affordable cars the South Korean automaker is planning to bring to India amid the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers is the Hyundai Inster, which has already been revealed digitally. The Hyundai Inster is planned to be brought into the Indian passenger vehicle market in the second half of 2026 as an affordable EV.

Upon launch, the Hyundai Inster will be joining the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV alongside the existing electric cars from the automaker in India, the Kona EV and Ioniq 5. The Inster will arrive as a micro-SUV and it will challenge the Tata Punch EV.

Also Read : Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper

The Indian electric passenger vehicle market is currently dominated by the homegrown automaker Tata Motors. Thanks to the models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV; Tata Motors has been able to dominate about 85 per cent of the Indian electric PV market. However, with a range of affordable electric cars planned for the market, Hyundai aims to dent that share. The upcoming Inster could play a key role in that strategy.

Hyundai Inster EV: Powertrain specifications

The Hyundai Inster micro electric SUV will come available in two different battery pack options. Whiloe the standard model will be equipped with a 42 kWh battery pack, the long range version will come with a 49 kWh battery pack. The standard model will churn out 95 bhp peak power, while the LR variant promises 113 bhp maximum power. Both the variants come offering 147 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV will come promising up to 355 km range on a single charge.

Hyundai Inster claims to come with a 120 kW DC fast charger, which is capable of replenishing the battery charge level from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. The EV gets an 11 kW on-board charger as standard and also provides an optional battery heating system along with a high efficiency heat pump.

First Published Date: