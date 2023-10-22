Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Power runs EV charging show for fans pulling up to World Cup 2023 venues

EV charging solutions provider Tata Power is powering electric vehicles of fans who are pulling up to the 2023 Cricket World Cup venues in their battery-powered models. The company has listed out its EV charging stations closest to all the World Cup venues across India. Thanks to the company's extensive EV charging network, cricket fans are being encouraged to use green mobility.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Oct 2023, 17:33 PM
A Mercedes EQC electric SUV charges at a Tata Power EZ EV charging station.

Tata Power's nation-wide EV charging network is spread over 420 cities with more than 59,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations. These charging solutions are present at diverse and strategic locations across the country, providing easy accessibility to those in need.

ATata Power charging facility is located at The Oberoi Mumbai at Nariman Point, which is just 1.6 kilometres far from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Similarly, a charging station is located two kilometres away from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, 450 m away from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and 1.1 kilometres away from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 2.5 kilometres away from the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, 1.5 kilometres away from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, to name a few.

The company says that it has been strategically installing EV charging points at diverse locations across the country to build an extensive and reliable network. All these charging stations are open 24 X 7 and monitored real-time by the Network Operation Centre located in Mumbai.

EV drivers can also navigate to their closest charging point using the EZ Charge app, book their charging slots in advance and pay with the EZ Charge card. “The hassle-free EZ Charge experience will ensure that fans can make the journey to witness their favourite teams play, knowing that their EVs will have the swift and EZ Charge they need," said the company.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2023, 17:31 PM IST
