Tata Power adds 150 EV charging stations in Mumbai

Tata Power has set up 150 EV chargers in Mumbai. One of India’s leading EV charging infrastructure provider has installed these EV chargers across the city catering to commercial spaces like malls, commercial installations and petrol pumps besides residential complexes in Mumbai. Tata Power said that the latest initiative is part of its ‘Do Green' mission to push customers towards electric mobility.

Tata Power said that the 150 EV chargers set up in Mumbai will draw power from renewable or clean energy sources like wind, solar and water. Sanjay Banga, President T&D at Tata Power, said, “Tata Power believes that smart actions taken today will have a big influence on the environment in the future. Our EV charging stations that are powered by clean energy will help in the promotion of e-mobility. We firmly believe Mumbai citizens will lead the 'Do Green' drive and serve as a role model for other major cities considering faster EV adoption."

As part of its plans to speed up India's EV infrastructure, Tata Power will be investing substantially to expand its network of smart EV charging points under the Brand name of Tata Power EZ Charge. Tata Power has tied up with several electric vehicle manufacturer in India like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor, Kia India, MG Motor and TVS to provide EV charging solutions. The company currently has more than 2,200 EV public charging stations, besides more than 13,000 home chargers for private use, spread across over 250 cities in India. The company has also tied up with the likes of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to use their petrol pumps to set up EV charging stations.

The company said that it has recently tied up with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across the state in coming days. Tata Power also has more than 200 electric bus charging points installed across India.

First Published Date: