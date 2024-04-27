Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to deliver 2,000 Xpres-T EVs to Vertelo

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Apr 2024, 18:46 PM
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Vertelo have signed an MoU and as part of the agreement, the automaker will deliver 2,000 Xpress-T EVs in a phase
Tata will hand over the 2,000 Xpres-T EVs to Vertelo in a phased manner

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Tata Motors, has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vertelo, a Macquarie-managed integrated fleet electrification platform. As part of the agreement, the automaker will deliver 2,000 Xpress-T EVs to the company. The automaker also revealed that the EVs will be handed over in a phased manner.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer - Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “ We are delighted to partner with Vertelo in their effort to increase EV adoption in India. With over 89 per cent market share in FY 24, the fleet segment has seen rapid adoption by Corporates and Institutions. The XPRES-T EV has proven to be an attractive option for both customers and operators in the commercial fleet segment. Such collaborations in the industry will further help strengthen our market position amidst India’s EV revolution."

Sandeep Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer - Vertelo, said, “We are really excited to partner with Tata Motors on this long-term strategic partnership to buy up to 2,000 electric cars. This partnership aims to bring together two businesses that are at the forefront of fleet electrification and decarbonisation in India. We hope that this partnership will help with accelerating the shift towards a more sustainable India by making bespoke leasing options available to fleet operators that help them onboard EVs in larger numbers."

The Tata Xpres-T is the fleet version of the Tata Tigor EV. The ‘Xpres’ brand was introduced in 2021 for fleet customers and the Xpres-T is the first model to come from the same. The offering gets two range options - 315 km and 277 km (ARAI certified) via 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh high-density battery packs. The Xpres-T EVs can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes respectively, using a 15-amp plug point.

The model also gets features like automatic climate control, as well as ABS with EBD and a usable boot. The Xpres-T can be differentiated via the electric blue accents on the exterior and interior. Power comes from a 72-volt 3-Phase AC Induction Motor that develops 41.5 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque with the top speed restricted to 80 kmph.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2024, 18:46 PM IST
