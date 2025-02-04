Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under 25 lakh in India with a claimed range of over 300 km

Electric cars in India under ₹25 lakh promising a range of more than 300 kilometres on a full charge include models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windso

Gone are the days when electric vehicles were not considered viable alternatives to their fossil-fuel-propelled counterparts, majorly owing to the range anxiety that was associated with EVs. The modern crop of electric vehicles comes promising significantly higher range compared to the first generation EVs. With the electric cars increasingly offering higher range per charging cycle, range anxiety is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Alleviating the range anxiety further is the rapidly improving public EV charging infra.

A majority of modern electric cars, even in the mass-market segment, now offer a range of around 300 kilometres on a single charge. Some electric cars in the mid-range and in the luxury segment offer more range per charge.

Here is a list of cars that are priced under ₹25 lakh and offer more than 300 kilometres range on a single charge.