Tata Nexon EV LR discontinued, Nexon EV 45 & MR continue to be on sale

Tata Motors has silently discontinued the Long Range version of the Nexon EV so now, the brand will only sell the Medium Range and the 45 version in the Indian market. There are no other changes to the electric SUV. The Nexon EV MR starts at ₹12.49 lakh whereas the Nexon EV 45 starts at ₹13.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Earlier reports suggested that the brand would discontinue both the LR as well as MR variants. However, it seems like that is not the case, Tata has decided to retain the MR variant.

Tata Nexon EV 45: Specifications

Tata Motors asserts that the Nexon EV, equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack, can achieve a range of up to 489 kilometres on a single charge. This SUV is designed with features such as a panoramic sunroof and advanced V2L and V2V charging technologies. These technologies enable the Nexon EV to supply power to other devices and electric vehicles by utilizing its own battery capacity. Furthermore, Tata Motors indicates that the Nexon EV 45 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 40 minutes when using a 60 kW fast charger.

The electric motor drives the front wheels only. It puts out 142 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 215 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in just 8.9 seconds.

The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Tata Nexon EV MR: Specifications

The Nexon EV MR has a 30 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range of 275 km. It can be topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes. The electric motor puts out 127 bhp of max power and 215 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds.

What are the rivals of the Tata Nexon EV?

Tata Nexon EV goes against the Mahindra XUV400 and MG Windsor EV.

