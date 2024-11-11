Tata Nexon EV lineup updated: Check out the variants that have been discontinued

The Tata Nexon EV has been one of the country’s most popular electric vehicles, largely due to its early entry into the segment as one of the first electric passenger vehicles on the market. Since its 2020 launch, Tata Motors has consistently updated the Nexon EV to keep pace with market demand. While the 2023 facelift introduced significant improvements, growing competition from other brands has prompted Tata Motors to further revise the Nexon EV package.

Last year with the facelift, the Tata Nexon EV got two battery pack options - medium range (MR) with 30.02 kWh battery pack while the more expensive long range (LR) versions with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. However, as the competition from other brands have increased, the Tata Nexon EV saw the addition of a 45 kWh battery pack. Now though, it is reported that the Tata Nexon EV MR and LR variants have been discontinued.

Many of the Tata Motors dealerships including the EV only dealerships are reporting that the Tata Nexon EV MR variants and the LR variants have been discontinued in view of the changing market preference. While some of the dealers have a few units remaining , most of them have run out of stock for the MR and LR variants.

Interestingly, while the dealerships are reporting that the MR and the LR variants have been discontinued, the Tata Motors official website still shows that all the variants of the Nexon EV including the MR and the LR variants are still being sold. While we reached out to Tata Motors for their comments on this, the company stated that the Nexon EV MR and the LR variants are still on sale and they have not been discontinued at the moment.

Tata Nexon EV 45: Key highlights

The Tata Nexon EV MR is priced from ₹12.49 lakh to ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nexon EV LR ranges from ₹14.59 lakh to ₹16.29 lakh. Interestingly, the new Tata Nexon EV 45 sits between the MR and LR variants, starting at ₹13.99 lakh and reaching up to ₹16.99 lakh.

The TataNexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Tata Motors claims the Nexon EV with a 45 kWh battery pack will offer up to 489 kilometres of range on a single charge. The SUV comes with features like panoramic sunroof, V2L and V2Vn charging technology. The V2L and V2V charging technology allows the Nexon EV to charge other appliances and electric vehicles using its own battery power. Tata Motors also claims that the Nexon EV 45 can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger.

