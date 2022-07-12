Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh

Tata Nexon EV Prime hits market with new features, price starts at 14.99 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is set to receive a host of new features through a software update.
By : Updated on : 12 Jul 2022, 06:09 PM
Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a host of new advanced technology-driven features for the Nexon EV. Christened as Nexon EV Prime, the feature-laden SUV is priced between 14.99 lakh and 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits below the Nexon EV Max. The homegrown automaker claimed the all-electric SUV will receive multi-mode regenerative braking, automatic brake lamp activation on regen, cruise control, i-TPMS, smartwatch connectivity and more through a software update. The automaker also claimed that these features will be available for the consumers free of charge from July 25. The Nexon EV Prime is also claimed to enable a charging timeout of 110 seconds.

(Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max prices hiked. Check new price list)

Tata Motors claims that more than 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners will be benefitted from this software update. The software update will be available for the existing owners of Nexon Ev from the authorised service centres from 25th July onwards. However, subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis, informed the automaker.

Speaking about the Nexon EV Prime, Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that the Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. "It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience," he further added.

Tata Nexon EV is currently the bestselling electric car in the country. It competes with rivals such as MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

 

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 05:56 PM IST
