Tata Nexon EV crash rating extended to 45 kWh battery pack variants

Bharat NCAP has announced that the 5-star crash test rating has been extended to Nexon EV's 45 kWh variants as well, which were added later on to the lineup. It scored a five-star rating in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection segments. The electric SUV, which is the bestselling electric car in India since its launch, has scored 29.86 points out of 32.00 points in the adult occupant protection segment. It scored 14.26 points out of 16.00 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 15.60 points out of 16.00 points. In the child occupant protection segment, the SUV scored 44.95 points out of 49 points.

Tata Nexon EV 45

As the name suggests, the Nexon EV 45 comes with a 45 kWh battery pack. We managed to squeeze around 330 km on a single charge on the Nexon EV 45. However, it is important to note that the driving range does depend on the driving habits, so someone else might be able to extract more range, especially if there are downhill roads involved and if the driver has a heavy foot, or if there is an uphill, then the range will fall. Tata Motors claims an MIDC claimed range of 489 km, whereas the C75 range is rated for 350 to 375 km.

Apart from the battery pack, the Nexon EV 45 also gets additional features. There is a panoramic sunroof that is only available with the 45 kWh battery pack is a nice addition, and there is also a frunk to store a few things under the hood.

The electric motor drives the front wheels only. It puts out 142 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 215 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in just 8.9 seconds.

The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

