Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Plans Major Ev Offensive, New Launches And Updates On The Card

Tata Motors plans more EV actions in FY26, aims to make electric cars mainstream

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 May 2025, 08:17 AM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors to launch Harrier EV and Sierra EV in FY26, while it will also update the existing electric cars as well.
Tata Motors to launch Harrier EV and Sierra EV in FY26, while it will also update the existing electric cars as well.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Sierra EV
Notify me

Tata Motors is planning a major EV offensive for the Indian market in this financial year. The homegrown car manufacturer that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market is aiming to launch new products as well as update the existing ones in an attempt to strengthen its grip in the domain.

The car manufacturer has said in a post-result investor presentation that the OEM will strengthen its EV portfolio with new launches. It also stated that the company will strengthen the value proposition of the existing products, news agency PTI has reported. Tata Motors has adopted this strategy to make electric vehicles mainstream in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The auto company is gearing up to launch the Tata Harrier EV in the Indian market on June 3. It will be followed by another most-awaited electric car from the brand, the Tata Sierra EV. Both of these electric SUVs were showcased multiple times, the latest being the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025. Upon arrival, these two electric cars will join the Tata Motors' lineup of other EVs, which include models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV. While the Harrier EV and Sierra EV will join he portfolio as new models, the other products will receive facelifts or significant updates, revealed the automaker.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 - 30.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

This strategy has been revealed at a time when Tata Motors has registered a 10 per cent drop in its EV sales in FY25. In the last financial year that ended in March 2025, Tata Motors sold about 65,000 electric cars, which marked a slump of 10 per cent compared to what the OEM recorded in FY24.

The strategy regarding electric cars comes as a part of Tata Motors' bigger sustainable growth plan in the Indian passenger vehicle segment in FY26. Speaking of the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment, the auto company reportedly said that it aims to leverage its strongest and freshest portfolio yet, with product interventions across hatches and SUVs. Tata Motors also reportedly said that it plans to expand its sales network in key markets, with a focus on larger format stores.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 May 2025, 08:17 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Sierra EV Sierra EV tata Harrier EV Harrier EV Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Punch EV Tata Punch EV Tiago EV tata Tiago EV Tigor EV Tata Tigor EV Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS