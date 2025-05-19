Tata Motors plans more EV actions in FY26, aims to make electric cars mainstream

Tata Motors is planning a major EV offensive for the Indian market in this financial year. The homegrown car manufacturer that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market is aiming to launch new products as well as update the existing ones in an attempt to strengthen its grip in the domain.

Tata Motors to launch Harrier EV and Sierra EV in FY26, while it will also update the existing electric cars as well.

The car manufacturer has said in a post-result investor presentation that the OEM will strengthen its EV portfolio with new launches. It also stated that the company will strengthen the value proposition of the existing products, news agency PTI has reported. Tata Motors has adopted this strategy to make electric vehicles mainstream in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The auto company is gearing up to launch the Tata Harrier EV in the Indian market on June 3. It will be followed by another most-awaited electric car from the brand, the Tata Sierra EV. Both of these electric SUVs were showcased multiple times, the latest being the Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2025. Upon arrival, these two electric cars will join the Tata Motors' lineup of other EVs, which include models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV. While the Harrier EV and Sierra EV will join he portfolio as new models, the other products will receive facelifts or significant updates, revealed the automaker.

This strategy has been revealed at a time when Tata Motors has registered a 10 per cent drop in its EV sales in FY25. In the last financial year that ended in March 2025, Tata Motors sold about 65,000 electric cars, which marked a slump of 10 per cent compared to what the OEM recorded in FY24.

The strategy regarding electric cars comes as a part of Tata Motors' bigger sustainable growth plan in the Indian passenger vehicle segment in FY26. Speaking of the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle segment, the auto company reportedly said that it aims to leverage its strongest and freshest portfolio yet, with product interventions across hatches and SUVs. Tata Motors also reportedly said that it plans to expand its sales network in key markets, with a focus on larger format stores.

