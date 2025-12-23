Tata Motors crosses 2.5 lakh EV sales in India, outlines future roadmap for 2026

Tata Motors announced that it has surpassed 2,50,000 cumulative EV sales in India, marking a significant milestone in its electric passenger vehicle business since launching its first mainstream electric car, the Nexon EV , in 2020. That SUV itself is now the first EV in India to cross 1 lakh cumulative sales.

According to the Indian manufacturer, the latest milestone was registered across its current EV portfolio, which includes the likes of the Nexon EV, Harrier EV, Tiago EV, the Xpres-T EV for the fleet segment, and the recently introduced Punch EV. Tata stated that its EVs now account for a great chunk of the overall passenger EV market, supported by an early entry into the segment and offering models across body styles and varying price points.

The carmaker attributed the growth to the increasing EV demand among private buyers and fleet operators, especially in urban markets. Tata Motors further claimed that owners of Tata EVs have collectively driven over five billion kilometres, a figure it says reflects growing adoption of EVs in the real world rather than limited-use ownership.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Crossing 250,000 EV sales reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life. Our customers are driving more, travelling farther, and increasingly trusting EVs as their only cars. Our EV journey, which began in 2018, was never about leading alone but about building the ecosystem to enable India’s transition to clean mobility. This progress is the outcome of the government’s forward-thinking policies, the steadfast support of our supplier partners and charging infrastructure providers and above all, the trust and enthusiasm of TATA.ev customers. As EV adoption accelerates, our commitment remains clear: to mainstream electric mobility by making it accessible across segments, strengthening the ecosystem, and investing in India-first technology and localisation. This is how we will continue to lead India’s growing EV market."

Tata’s ongoing commitments to the Indian EV landscape

Tata is continuing to invest in Indian charging infrastructure through partnerships and its Tata Power-backed ecosystem, with over 20,000 public charging points now available across the country.

The company further stated that it is preparing to expand its EV lineup with new products based on its dedicated EV architecture, alongside software and connectivity updates aimed at improving ownership experience. It is set to launch the upcoming Sierra EV and the updated Punch EV in early 2026, while the Avinya range of premium luxury EVs are scheduled to break cover by the end of next year. This is a part of Tata’s larger goal of having five new EV nameplates, including the Sierra and the Avinya, by FY2030, supported by larger updates across its portfolio.

