Every 3 out of 5 EVs sold in India this year have been Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV, which comes with the standard variant as well as Nexon EV Max and Prime versions, holds a commanding 66 per cent market share among all electric cars in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max as its latest offering this year at a price of ₹17.74 lakh.
Tata Motors has increased its lead over all other EV makers in India in the first nine months of the year. Led by the success of the Nexon EV and Tiger EV, the carmaker has now extended its market share to 90 per cent in the passenger electric vehicle segment with a rise of 10 per cent compared to the previous year. With the Tiago EV all set to be launched early next year, Tata Motors will look for absolute dominance in the EV segment in years to come.

In the first nine months of the year, Tata Motors sold nearly 30,000 electric cars, including its Nexon EV and Tiger EV. It is almost double of all the EVs sold in India last year. Nexon EV, which remains strongly placed as the number one choice for EV buyers in India, now commands a market share of 66 per cent in the segment. Tata has sold 21,997 units of the Nexon EV so far this year. Tigor EV is a distant second with 7,903 units with a market share of 24 per cent.

The closest rival Tata Motors has in the EV segment is MG Motor. With its only electric car ZS EV, MG Motor has a market share of just around seven per cent. MG Motor had sold 2,418 units of the electric SUV so far this year. Hyundai at three, Mahindra at four and Kia with its EV6 is at five among the top five electric vehicle manufacturers in the first nine months of this year.

Overall, India has brought home more than 30,000 electric vehicles this year so far. Besides the Tiago EV, there are few other electric vehicles coming up for customers, which include the likes of BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. Key EVs that have launched this year includes Tata Nexon EV Max, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Tigor EV Tiago EV MG Motor ZS EV Electric car Electric vehicle
