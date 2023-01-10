Tata Motors confirms Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs for Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, is all set to unveil three new EVs at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. These three models, which are going to be the EV version of its flagship models like Harrier and Safari SUVs and Altroz hatchback, were teased a day before the show kicks off. The three EVs will be showcased besides the EV concepts like the Curvv and Avinya. Tata is also expected to showcase the EV avatar of the Punch micro SUV too.

Tata Motors currently offers three electric cars - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Tiago EV. The inclusion of Punch, Harrier, Safari SUVs along with Altroz hatchback under the EV umbrella will practically convert its entire ICE fleet into EVs too. It will help Tata Motors to have the biggest EV fleet any single carmaker has on offer globally.

The Altroz EV was expected from Tata Motors since it made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show three years ago. The Altroz EV is likely to use the battery unit that powers the Nexon EV. The 30.2 kWh battery pack mated to Tata's PMS electric motor can help the EV to generate 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The Altroz EV is expected to offer a range of around 350 kms on a single charge.

The Punch EV is also expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo in the next couple of days. According to reports, the Punch EV could come equipped with DC fast charging compatible 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, similar in size to the one that powers the Tigor EV. The Punch EV could get a 55 kW PMS electric motor which is likely to offer 74 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Armed with Tata Motors' Ziptron technology, the Punch EV is expected to offer range of around 300 kms on a single charge.

Tata has not shared any detail about the EV versions of the Harrier and Safari EVs yet. Safari will become the first India-made three-row car to get the electric badge. All eyes will be on the Tata Motors stall for the next two days to see what these two EVs will have on offer.

