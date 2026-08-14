Tata Motors and Mahindra topped global EV efficiency rankings, outrunning Tesla and BYD

Tata Motors and Mahindra grabbed the two top spots in a global ranking of the most efficient electric vehicles for 2025, released by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Crown position helding Tata Motors' cars recorded average consumption of 106 watt-hours per kilometre, followed by Mahindra at 113 Wh/km. The two Indian automakers left behind two global electric car giants, Tesla and BYD , which respectively ranked third and fourth in the list,

The list evaluated 22 of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturers. The ranking by ICCT charted the automakers whose cars consume less electricity to travel the same distance. The less electricity a brand's electric cars consume, the higher the ranking of the OEM is. In this chart, Tata Motors topped, followed by Mahindra. This recognition marks a major milestone for India's electric vehicle industry and could strengthen the global standing of both Tata and Mahindra as they have been expanding their international presence.

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According to the ICCT, the global average of fuel efficiency was 131 Wh/km, where the homegrown two automakers recorded well below the figure. The lower energy consumption per kilometre means vehicles use less electricity, improving efficiency, while reducing both power usage and running costs for the owners.

According to the report, models such as the Tata Sierra EV and Mahindra BE 6 have been designed to deliver lower energy consumption rather than outright performance. As a result, even with their relatively smaller battery packs, these EVs have been optimised to achieve impressive efficiency figures, while many other global manufacturers offer larger, heavier and more powerful electric SUVs and sedans but achieve less fuel efficiency by consuming more electricity to travel the same distance. The ranking report also highlighted how the Indian brands have focused on crossovers over large SUVs, prioritising efficiency, affordability, and everyday practicality.

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