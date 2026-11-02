Tata Motors and Mahindra clock over 23,000 electric cars in October, buoyed by festive demand

Tata Motors and Mahindra led the Indian electric passenger vehicle wholesale in October 2026. The two homegrown automobile giants, together, recorded over 23,000 units of electric passenger vehicles last month, buoyed by the strong festive demand across India. Tata Motors, with its wide range of electric cars, sold 14,552 units in October. Mahindra, on the other hand, which sells some highly popular electric SUVs, sold 8,472 units last month.

Tata Motors has been holding the crown position in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market for a long time. The automaker has models like the Tiago EV, Aeris, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Harrier EV, Curvv EV, Sierra EV, etc. On the other hand, Mahindra sells electric cars like the XEV 9e, XEV 9S, BE 6, etc.

At the third position in the chart last month was JSW MG Motor, which sold 5,877 units. The automaker sells models like the Windsor EV, Comet EV, ZS EV, etc., in the Indian market, along with others. VinFast, the Vietnamese automobile giant, which is the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market, sold 2,565 units last month and grabbed the fourth position in the chart.

Kia and Maruti Suzuki charted 1,386 units and 1,188 units in October 2026, respectively. Hyundai, BYD, and Toyota - the other electric car manufacturers present in India clocked triple-digit sales last month. Citroen clocked double-digit sales with 60 units. Hyundai sold 753 units in October, while the Chinese electric car giant BYD sold 735 units in India last month. Toyota, which sells the rebadged and revamped version of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, sold 189 units in the Indian market last month.

The Navratri period played a key role in the demand growth for electric cars last month, while positive consumer sentiment, a tailwind from the GST rate cut, also helped the sales momentum. In November, the momentum is expected to continue further with Dhanteras and Diwali being celebrated.

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