Tata MegaCharging Network reaches 1,000 charging points with 40 MW capacity

Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced that its MegaCharging network has crossed the milestone of 1,000 operational charging points across India. The network currently spans 200 cities and 180 highway corridors, supported by an installed charging capacity of 40 MW. According to the company, the infrastructure has already facilitated more than 32 million electric kilometres.

Tata MegaCharging network expands across India

Tata's MegaCharging network has expanded across several regions, connecting destinations from Amritsar in northern India to Thoothukudi in the south. The distance between the two locations is approximately 2,570 km in a straight line, while the network's southernmost charging site is situated around 85 km from Kanyakumari.

From west to east, the charging network stretches nearly 1,800 km, linking Dwarka in Gujarat with Murakati in Jharkhand along the Kolkata-Jamshedpur corridor. The geographical spread is intended to improve charging accessibility for EV owners travelling across cities and major highways. The network's expansion across urban centres and intercity routes could help address one of the key concerns among prospective EV buyers: the availability of charging infrastructure for daily commutes and longer journeys.

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Maharashtra leads in charging connectors

Among the states covered by the network, Maharashtra has the highest number of charging connectors, with 52 installations. Karnataka follows with 44 connectors, while Tamil Nadu accounts for 32. The growing charging infrastructure is expected to support the wider adoption of electric vehicles by improving access to charging facilities across key markets and transport corridors.

As India's electric vehicle market continues to develop, charging infrastructure will remain a crucial component of the transition towards cleaner mobility. With more than 1,000 live charging points already operational, Tata is looking to strengthen its charging ecosystem and improve the convenience and confidence of EV ownership nationwide.

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