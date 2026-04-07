Tata Intra EV Pickup launched at 11.95 lakh with 211 km range, 1,750 kg payload

Tata Motors has launched the new Intra EV Pickup in India at ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with the aim of expanding its electric commercial vehicle portfolio on our shores. The new electric pickup truck is based on the existing Intra platform and adopts a dedicated EV powertrain to offer a sustainable mobility solution in the CV space. The Tata Intra EV Pickup will be sold through the company’s commercial vehicle dealership across the country.

The Intra EV Pickup is a small commercial vehicle aimed at last-mile and intra-city cargo duties. It offers a payload capacity of 1,750 kg, along with long load body options of up to 10 feet 2 inches, making it suitable for a broad range of applications across e-commerce, FMCG distribution, cold chain logistics, and waste management services.

Powering the pickup is a 72 kW electric motor that develops 230 Nm of peak torque. Tata claims the vehicle is rated for up to 23 per cent gradeability under load. The motor draws power from a 28.2 kWh battery pack that is IP67-rated for protection against dust and water ingress. With this, the Intra EV can deliver a claimed range of 211 km on a single charge.

Charging is supported via a CCS2 fast charger, with the company stating a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of approximately 55 minutes. The battery is backed by a warranty of six years or 2 lakh kilometres.

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On the safety front, the Intra EV Pickup is equipped with an electronic braking system and three levels of regenerative braking to improve efficiency and extend real-world range. The vehicle also integrates Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge telematics system, which provides real-time tracking, vehicle diagnostics, and predictive maintenance data for fleet operators.

The cabin has been designed with a focus on usability, featuring a walk-through layout and electric power-assisted steering. The electric drivetrain will contribute to lower NVH levels compared to conventional diesel-powered pickups.

Tata Motors says the Intra EV Pickup will be supported by its broader EV ecosystem, which includes over 25,000 charging points and more than 200 dedicated EV service centres across India. Financing options through partner banks and NBFCs will also be offered.

With this launch, the Intra EV Pickup joins the Ace EV range in Tata Motors’ small electric commercial vehicle lineup.

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