Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Which 22 lakh EV will you pick

Tata Motors has widened its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Tata Harrier EV . Launched at ₹21.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Harrier EV is the new flagship for the company’s electric vehicle portfolio. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV , which was launched in 2024, is priced at ₹21.99 lakh for the top of the line Empowered Plus 55 A.

While the Harrier EV enters the market as Tata's flagship electric SUV, the Curvv EV targets buyers looking for a more futuristic design and tech-forward experience. The slight price difference between the Harrier EV base variant and the Curvv EV top line variant, puts the two EVs in direct competition, though they differ significantly in size, performance, and features.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

The Tata Harrier EV is significantly larger than the Curvv EV in all measurable aspects. It is 4,607 mm long, 1,922 mm wide, and 1,740 mm tall. In comparison, the Curvv EV is 4,310 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,637 mm high. The Harrier's longer wheelbase of 2,741 mm, as opposed to the Curvv's 2,560 mm, makes for a more spacious cabin experience.

Though both share very similar boot space—a 500-litre capacity—the Harrier EV gets a slight edge at 502 litres. Additionally, when it comes to extra storage space, the Harrier's more practical frunk, or front trunk, has 67 litres of capacity. That is far in excess of the Curvv's tiny 11.6-litre frunk and makes the Harrier better suited to long-distance driving or bigger families.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs

The Harrier EV Adventure comes equipped with a 65 kWh battery pack that powers a rear-mounted electric motor, delivering 238 PS of power. In contrast, the Curvv EV Empowered Plus A uses a smaller 55 kWh battery and features a front-wheel-drive layout. Its motor produces 167 PS and 215 Nm of torque, which is sufficient for most city and highway needs but falls short of the Harrier EV’s power output.

While the official range figures for the Harrier EV’s 65 kWh variant haven’t been released yet, Tata is also offering a 75 kWh version that claims a range of up to 627 km (MIDC). Based on this, the smaller battery is still expected to deliver more range than the Curvv EV, which claims a respectable 502 km on a full charge. Charging times also differ. The Harrier EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, allowing it to charge from 20 to 80 percent in around 25 minutes. On the other hand, the Curvv EV can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in about 40 minutes using a 70 kW fast charger.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

Though the Harrier EV Adventure is the entry-level variant, it doesn't feel barebones. It has an 8-way power driver seat and a 4-way power co-driver seat, in addition to multi-terrain modes suitable for various road surfaces such as Normal, Wet/Rain, and Rough Road. The interior receives a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital driver display of the same size, both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible. The vehicle also comes with side step integration for enhanced ingress and egress, particularly beneficial for senior passengers or children.

The top-of-the-line Curvv EV Empowered Plus A emphasizes in-cabin luxury and high-end conveniences. It is equipped with ventilated front seats, a 6-way power driver seat, reclining rear seats, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control. The rear passengers also enjoy sunshades as well as a powered tailgate. The infotainment system consists of a larger 12.3-inch screen and a premium 9-speaker JBL sound system. A wireless charging phone, panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier complement the interior ambiance further.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Safety

Both models come equipped with six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold and descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control. They also feature regenerative braking with paddle shifters, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging technologies.

Still, the Curvv EV contributes further to the tech and safety equation. It features a 360-degree camera, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which provide features such as lane keep and collision alert. These features set it apart for those who value active safety and autonomous driving technology.

The Harrier EV, while missing some of these more advanced safety features, prioritizes off-road and utility capability. Its multi-terrain drive modes and high ground clearance position it more in favor of bad roads or weekend excursions, solidifying its SUV persona.

