Tata Harrier EV to launch tomorrow. Here's what to expect

The Tata Harrier EV will launch tomorrow, on June 3, 2025. The vehicle is expected to become the brand's largest and most advanced electric SUV. The Harrier EV sits above the extant models in Tata 's EV portfolio, marking a step towards more performance-oriented and features-heavy electric models. While full specifications are not known, there are some cues regarding design and the platform that provide insight on what the buyer will ultimately receive.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

While the Harrier EV is based on the ICE model, it adopts some styling tweaks that are characteristic of electric vehicles. Mainly the front grille has been closed off to reduce drag, as seen in other EVs. The front and rear bumpers have also been revised.

It is expected to sit on aero-efficient alloy wheels, which would enhance the aesthetic and performance capabilities of the vehicle. The configuration of lights includes connected daytime running lights at the front, while the rear has new tail lamps. To finish off, the overall design elements are part of the same line of visual cues presented in recent Tata EVs.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

While Tata Motors has not unveiled that cabin of the upcoming Harrier EV, the cabin layout will most likely be similar to that of the standard Harrier. It will probably get a two-tone cabin finish, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. We could also possibly see additional new features such as ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate, etc.

The Harrier EV is likely to get new convenience technologies such as a "Summon Mode", which will allow limited movement of the vehicle from the key fob. It is also expected to get an auxiliary display for front passengers that follows EV trends with some of the new electric models already on the market. The vehicle is also likely to offer Qi charging, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advance driver assistance systems).

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Built on Tata’s new acti.ev plus platform, certain variants of the Harrier EV will be offered with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. While battery capacity details are not yet confirmed, early indications suggest the vehicle could offer a driving range exceeding 500 kilometres per charge. A more affordable front-wheel-drive variant with a single motor may also be part of the lineup at a later stage.

