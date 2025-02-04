Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Harrier EV to launch this year: Check range, battery, and features before buying

Tata Harrier EV to launch this year: Key highlights you should know before buying

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 11:53 AM
  • The Harrier EV was first showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 and is slated for a launch later this year.
The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will possibly go on sale later this year

The Tata Harrier EV was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is all set to launch in the coming months. The Indian automaker first unveiled the battery electric SUV as a concept model at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is now production-ready. The Harrier EV will be positioned in the midsize electric SUV segment when it is launched and it is one of ten electric vehicles Tata wishes to have on sale by the end of 2025. If you are interested in the Tata Harrier EV, here are five key highlights that you should know ahead of its official launch: 

1Tata Harrier EV: Design

The production-spec Harrier EV is similar to the ICE-powered iteration that is already in the market. It closely resembles the concept model while featuring change such as a revised grille and bumper. The alloy wheels are aero-optimised to provide enhanced efficiency and the Harrier gets EV badging on the front door and rear end.

2Tata Harrier EV: Interior and features

The Harrier EV’s cabin is largely similar to that of the ICE model and retains many of the elements but with a few changes and different colour schemes. The all-electric SUV features a large 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a fully digital instrument cluster alongwith an additional screen for the front passenger. The front-row offers ventilated and powered seats and the cabin receives ambient interior lighting strips all around. There is a touch-capacitive panel on the centre console for controlling the HVAC functions. The Harrier EV will further feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, OTA updates, and more.

3Tata Harrier EV: Battery, range, and performance

Tata Motors previously stated that the upcoming Harrier EV will have a dual electric motor layout with all-wheel drive, as well as battery pack options of 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The base variant will offer front-wheel drive with a single motor arrangement. While no specific range estimates have been announced, the Harrier EV is expected to offer a single-charge range of around 500 km.

4Tata Harrier EV: Pricing and availability

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be offered slightly above the 30 lakh mark. It will be the newest entry into the midsize electric SUV segment at the time of its launch and will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Official prices are expected to be revealed soon. While launch details have not yet been confirmed, the Harrier EV is expected to launch in the coming months.

5Tata Harrier EV: Stealth Edition

Tata Motors will additionally offer a Stealth Edition variant of the upcoming Harrier EV. With this, the battery electric SUV will be treated with a matte black exterior paint scheme, dual-tone alloys, and an all-black interior among other features.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 11:53 AM IST
