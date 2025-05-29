Tata Harrier EV to launch on June 3. Here's what to expect from the upcoming electric SUV

The Tata Harrier EV is set to launch on June 3, as the new flagship model for the Indian carmaker’s electric vehicle lineup. Though the Harrier EV has been showcased to the Indian audience several times, the company unveiled the final production version of the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2025.

The Tata Harrier EV will introduce the company's acti.ev plus architecture, which seeks to merge performance, cutting-edge technology, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The Tata Harrier EV will introduce the company's acti.ev plus architecture, which seeks to merge performance, cutting-edge technology, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Although Tata hasn't yet announced its complete specifications and feature list, here's what we can anticipate from the impending electric SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 km 420 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Nano EV 200 km 200 km ₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior

The Tata Harrier EV maintains a great deal of the design theme of its diesel variant, only with certain elements to differentiate it as an EV. It has a closed front grille, a hallmark design of most EVs to enhance aerodynamics. Front and rear bumpers were moderately updated, drawing some inspiration from the single vertical slats that have been featured on the Tata Nexon EV.

Also Read : Tata Motors seeks to regain 50% market share in electric car segment, charge up portfolio

Another very apparent difference is the aero alloy wheels, which are more efficient but do provide the car with a good stance. The LEDs feature linked daytime running lights (DRLs) and rear lamps that are mostly identical to the base Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior and technology

Though Tata has not officially confirmed or showcased the cabin of the upcoming Harrier EV, the electric SUV is likely to share the same dashboard shape as the ICE model of the Harrier. The Harrier EV is likely to incorporate a black and white dual-tone colour scheme for the cabin, much like the Nexon EV and Curvv EV interior design language in most recent models produced by the company.

In terms of features, most amenities likely to be carried from the standard Harrier include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Additional premium features like dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate are likely, too. One specific feature might be of considerable interest- the "Summon Mode" that will facilitate the car move ahead and backward, all done remotely using the key fob. Also, the passenger screen at the front is expected to make a mark.

On the other hand, safety should be important as well, featuring multiple airbags that may extend to approx- seven, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS-equipped technologies for further driving assistance.

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Harrier EV will have an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup, which will be the brand's first all-electric SUV to offer such a drivetrain configuration. While exact specifications of the battery haven't been revealed yet, it will most probably include a large-size battery pack, offering a range of over 500 km from a single charge. Also, a second, affordable variant is also likely to be offered with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup, for those who want a more affordable option but still require range.

Also Read : Tata Motors pauses Altroz EV plans. Here's why

Tata Harrier EV: Expected price and rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with upcoming electric SUVs such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: