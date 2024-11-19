Tata Harrier EV to debut in March 2025. What to expect

HT Auto
  • Tata Harrier EV is expected to be showcased in production guise at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 ahead of launch in March.
Harrier EV
The Harrier EV is based on the same OMEGARC platform as the ICE version of the Harrier.
Harrier EV
Tata Motors is aiming to grab a bigger chunk of the Indian electric car sector, where it currently holds about 85 per cent market share with models such as Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Curvv EV and Punch EV. The next big launch from the homegrown auto giant is the Harrier EV, which will debut in the country in March 2024.

The electric SUV is expected to be showcased in its production guise at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, which is slated to take place in January next year. Upon launch, the Tata Harrier EV will be one of the 10 electric cars from Tata Motors that the auto company plans to put on sale by the end of 2025. The Tata Harrier EV will be followed by the Sierra EV, which is likely to launch in India in the second half of next year.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Here are what we expect from the upcoming Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV: What to expect

Tata Motors has already showcased the concept version of the Harrier EV. Expect the production version of the electric SUV to come wearing a design that will be closer to the internal combustion engine-propelled version of the Harrier. Expect the upcoming electric SUV to retain a majority of design elements from the ICE-powered Tata Harrier. However, being an electric car, it would get some notable changes, in the form of a closed panel in place of the radiator grille, a fresh set of alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers and of course no exhaust muzzle at the rear.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier EV will come with a host of fresh design elements compared to the ICE version of the SUV. However, there would be some similarities as well. The electric SUV would sport a large touchscreen infotainment system, the automaker's contemporary steering wheel with a backlit panel and brand logo. Also, some of the other notable features would be a 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, air purifier etc.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors announced that the upcoming Harrier EV will be available in multiple powertrain options. Expect it to come available in single or dual motors, front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive choices. The Tata Harrier EV will be the brand's first electric car that will be equipped with a twin motor set-up and all-wheel-drive.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2024, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier Harrier Tata Motors electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

