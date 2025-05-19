Tata Harrier EV to launch on June 3. What to expect from this flagship electric SUV?

The Tata Harrier EV is all set to be officially launched in India on June 3. Upon arrival, this will be the flagship electric car from Tata Motors , replacing the current flagship EV of the OEM, the Tata Curvv EV . Tata Motors has already showcased the Harrier EV in multiple iterations, the latest being the production-ready model at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 earlier this year.

Tata Motors has not revealed anything about the hardware part of the upcoming electric SUV, but hinted the Harrier EV will arrive, promising a range of about 500 kilometres on a single charge. Also, most importantly, this will be the first new generation vehicle from Tata Motors to get a 4WD drivetrain, owing to a dual motor setup, with each powering one axle.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to retain the design philosophy that we saw at the Auto Expo 2025. In that case, it would look largely the same as the diesel Harrier facelift. There will be vertically stacked LED headlights, positioned below the blade-like DRLs, while they will be connected by a full-width light bar. Other design elements will include flared wheel arches, rising window line merging with the thick and blacked-out D pillar for a floating roof effect. At the back, there will be a connected light bar and bumper-mounted vertical fog lamp housings.

Expect the Tata Harrier EV to get the same features that are available in models like the Curvv EV and Nexon EV. This means the upcoming Tata Harrier EV would come with V2L, V2X features, which will allow the EV to power other electric vehicles and appliances using its own battery power. Another interesting feature of the Harrier EV could be the summon feature, which is essentially a self-parking technology. However, expect it to be available on the top-spec model only. Another key feature would be the ADAS suite onboard the EV. It could come packing a level 2 ADAS suite.

Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its range of electric cars including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Punch EV. With the upcoming Harrier EV, the automaker is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the segment.

Expect the Tata Harrier EV to be priced in the range of ₹24 lakh to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put the electric SUV on the upper level of models such as the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara as well.

