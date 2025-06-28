Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition launched, starting at 28.24 lakh. Check details

Tata EV, shortly after announcing the prices of the Harrier EV, introduced the Stealth Edition of the SUV starting at ₹28.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition SUV is being offered only with a 75 kWh battery pack, but it is available in 4 different trim offerings. The special edition of the SUV can be had in Empowered 75 Stealth, Empowered 75 Stealth ACFC, Empowered 75 QWD Stealth and Empowered 75 QWD Stealth ACFC variant options.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: What's different

The special Stealth edition of the SUV comes with a host of unique features and additions for the extra money. These include a special ‘Matte Stealth Black’ exterior paint job, R19 ‘Piano Black’ alloy wheels with aero inserts, ‘Carbon Noir’ leatherette seats, and a ‘Carbon Noir’ interior theme. The rest of the SUV remains the same in terms of performance and features, depending on the variant opted for.

The interior of the Tata Harrier EV Stealth edition gets a completely blacked-out appearance.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Variants and pricing

The pricing of the Harrier EV Stealth Edition starts at ₹28.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Empowered 75 Stealth trim. The Empowered 75 Stealth ACFC can be opted for at a premium of ₹49,000, costing ₹28.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Lastly, the Empowered 75 QWD Stealth and Empowered 75 QWD Stealth ACFC can be purchased at ₹29.74 lakh and ₹30.23 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Drivetrain, performance and range

The Tata Harrier EV has debuted with the new Acti.ev plus architecture, which brings in loads of capabilities, starting with all-wheel drive capabilities. The Harrier EV, thus, becomes the first electric vehicle and the only vehicle in the Tata Motors portfolio to boast of AWD capabilities. Prior to this, models like the Tata Safari, Hexa and the Aria were the only models from Tata Motors to get 4X4 or AWD capabilities.

On the motor front, the Tata Harrier EV in its Stealth Edition is being offered with a 75 kWh battery pack. This 75 kWh battery pack option gets two drivetrain configuration options, including RWD and QWD. The RWD variants churn out 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the QWD variants produce 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. According to MIDC testing, these configurations allow the SUV to cover 627 km and 622 km of tarmac on a single charge.

Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition: Features

The Harrier EV gets a new 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the instrument cluster can be used to project maps for better convenience. Other key changes inside the cabin include a new rotary dial to select between six different terrain modes, including Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom. The interior also features Multi-Mood ambient lighting on the dashboard, sunroof, doors and console.

