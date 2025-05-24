Tata Harrier EV spotted undisguised ahead of June 3 launch

Tata Motors is preparing to launch its fourth electric vehicle in the Indian market. It will be the Harrier EV which will go against the Mahindra XEV 9e . The Harrier EV will be the new flagship electric vehicle for the brand, which means that it will sit above the Curvv EV . The homegrown manufacturer will launch the electric SUV on June 3rd, and now it has been spotted on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, that too without any camouflage.

Upcoming cars

Tata's EV lineup

Tata Motor's EV lineup currently starts with the Tiago EV, then comes the Tigor EV and Punch EV. Then there is the Nexon EV which is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market and on top, there is the Curvv EV.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

The exterior of the Tata Harrier EV closely resembles that of its ICE-powered counterpart. Nevertheless, it incorporates EV-specific features, including a blanked front grille, an redesigned air dam, an updated skid plate, and aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels. The patented design showcases robust side cladding and lighting fixtures mounted on the roof. It remains uncertain if these features will be standard or offered as optional accessories. The test mule that was spotted on the highway was not equipped with both these things. Interestingly, the charging port was placed on the right fender just like it is on the ICE-powered Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

The Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to feature a robust powertrain. This electric SUV is expected to offer a range of approximately 500 kilometers on a complete charge. Additionally, the SUV will be equipped with an All Wheel Drive (AWD) system, referred to by the manufacturer as QWD.

Also Read : Thinking of buying the 2025 Tata Altroz? Check out what each variant packs first…

Tata Harrier EV: Features

The Tata Harrier EV will be equipped with numerous features within its cabin. These features will be inherited from the Tata Harrier ICE model. Among these features are an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, touch controls for air conditioning, and dual digital screens on the dashboard that integrate the touchscreen infotainment system with the instrument cluster. Anticipate this electric SUV to include functionalities such as V2L and V2V, enabling the vehicle owner to charge a variety of electronic devices and other electric vehicles, respectively.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: