Tata Harrier EV secures 10,000 bookings on the first day, production commences

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2025, 14:43 PM
  • On the first day of bookings, Tata Motors secured 10,000 orders for the Harrier EV, which is now in production. The electric SUV offers RWD and QWD configurations, impressive performance specs, advanced technology features, and multiple exterior color options, including a sporty Stealth Edition.

The Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition gets a dark treatment inside and out. It will be available right from the launch.
Tata Motors has announced that they secured 10,000 bookings of the Harrier EV on the very first day of opening the bookings. The brand recently announced that they have started the production of the electric SUV. The model will start arriving at dealerships soon, while deliveries are set to begin later this month.

The Tata Harrier EV: Platform and Drivetrain Options

Built on the advanced acti.ev+ architecture, the Tata Harrier EV shares its core platform with its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling, albeit in a re-engineered, EV-specific form. The electric SUV is offered in two drivetrain configurations: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD). The RWD version uses a single motor positioned on the rear axle, while the QWD variant comes equipped with dual motors—one on each axle—for enhanced performance and traction.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain, Battery Options & Driving Range

In terms of performance, the RWD version of the Harrier EV delivers 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque via its single motor. The QWD setup, with dual motors, significantly boosts output to 391 bhp and 504 Nm. Customers can choose between two battery pack options. The standard 65 kWh battery delivers a MIDC-certified range of 538 km per charge. Meanwhile, the larger 75 kWh battery offers an extended range—627 km in RWD and 622 km in QWD guise, as per MIDC test figures.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV bookings commence at 21,000. Check details

Tata Harrier EV: Features and Tech Highlights

The Harrier EV stands out with a rich array of modern features and technology. It comes with an all-digital instrument cluster, a high-end Samsung Neo QLED infotainment screen developed with Harman, and an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos. A 540-degree camera system ensures superior visibility around the vehicle, particularly useful in tight spaces or complex parking situations. Additional highlights include a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and a unique transparent hood view function, which aids navigation over rugged terrain by displaying the ground directly beneath the car.

The cabin features a large 14.5-inch Samsung QLED display.
Tata Harrier EV: Colour Options

Buyers can choose from four striking exterior paint finishes—Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. Additionally, Tata has introduced a bold, all-black Stealth Edition as part of the initial launch lineup, adding a sportier, more aggressive look to the EV offering.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2025, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Harrier EV electric vehicles electric cars EV

