Tata Harrier EV QWD launched at 28.99 lakh

Tata EV has announced prices for the Harrier EV QWD variants starting at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This will be the top-spec trim available for the Tata Harrier EV. The price announcement follows shortly after the carmaker announced the Harrier EV RWD variants' pricing starting at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. The EV SUV takes head-on competition against the Mahindra XEV 9e while also competing with models like the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the Indian market.

The Harrier EV is available in four colour options, including Nainital Nocturnal, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey and Pristine White, other than its special blacked-out Stealth edition. Bookings for the electric SUV will commence on 2nd July.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

In terms of design, the Tata Harrier EV retains the basic shape and silhouette of the internal combustion-powered Harrier. However, it has certain EV-specific design details. To begin with, at the front, it gets a closed-off grille to enhance aerodynamics. Down below, the front bumper gets a slight redesign with vertical satin silver slats to cool off the internal components, such as the battery pack and the motors. Other than this, the front profile is very much identical to the Harrier with a split headlamp setup; however, the DRLS are now connected in the Harrier EV.

Moving to the side profile, the Harrier EV is identical to the ICE counterpart, bearing a few differences. The EV version of the mid-size SUV sits on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, which do get aero styling to improve efficiency. Other than this, everything else remains the same. Interestingly, the Harrier EV misses out on the flush-style door handles, which made their debut with the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, and had recently been seen on the 2025 Tata Altroz as well. The rear profile of the Harrier EV is also pretty much identical to the diesel-powered model. It continues to get the connected tail light setup; however, the rear bumper gets a slight redesign.

Tata Harrier EV: Cabin

Just like on the outside, the cabin of the Tata Harrier EV also resembles the diesel-powered Harrier. It continues to get a dual-tone cabin. However, the interior finish depends on the variant of choice. It gets a new 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the instrument cluster can be used to project maps for better convenience. Other key changes inside the cabin include a new rotary dial to select between six different terrain modes - Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom.

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

The Tata Harrier EV debuts with the new acti.ev plus architecture, which brings in loads of capabilities, starting with AWD capabilities. The Harrier EV becomes the first electric vehicle and the only vehicle from Tata Motors currently to have AWD capabilities. Prior to this, models like the Tata Safari, Hexa and the Aria were the only models from Tata Motors to get 4X4 or AWD capabilities.

On the EV front, the Tata Harrier EV is being offered with a choice of two battery pack options and two motor configuration options. The lower variants of the Harrier EV are powered by a 65 kWh battery pack, and the higher trim levels of the Harrier EV are powered by a 75 kWh battery pack. The 75 kWh battery pack option gets two drivetrain configuration options, including RWD and QWD. The RWD variants churn out 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the QWD variants produce 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. According to MIDC testing, these configurations allow the SUV to cover 627 km and 622 km of tarmac, respectively, on a single charge.

The lower-rated 65 kWh battery pack offers only 538 km of MIDC range along with power figures identical to the 75 kWh RWD trims.

