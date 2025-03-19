Tata Harrier EV, promising AWD and 500 km range, patented in India

Tata Harrier EV, in its production guise, was revealed in the flesh a few weeks back. Now, the homegrown auto giant has registered the design patent for the Harrier EV in the country. Tata Motors currently sells a wide range of electric cars in the country, the widest in the mass-market segment, with models such as Tiago EV , Tigor EV , Punch EV , Nexon EV and Curvv EV .

The automaker currently holds around 70 per cent share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. With the upcoming Harrier EV, the carmaker aims to further strengthen its grip on the segment

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Tata Harrier EV comes with a new blanked-of grille, revised air dam, and a tweaked skid plate. Interestingly, the patent design comes with a few distinctive features that set the Harrier EV apart from the model that was displayed in the recent past. The design patent reveals a new design for alloy wheels and chunky cladding for doors. Also, there are roof-mounted lights. However, it is not clear if the stock model will have these features or if they will be sold as accessories.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

Tata Harrier EV will come with a host of features inside the cabin. These features will be carried over from the Tata Harrier ICE model. Some of these features include an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, touch controls for air conditioning, dual digital screens on the dashboard combining the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. Expect this electric SUV to come with features like V2L and V2V, which allow the car owner to charge a wide range of electrical gadgets and other electric vehicles, respectively.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

Tata Harrier EV is expected to come with a powerful powertrain. The electric SUV is likely to come with a range of around 500 kilometres on a full charge. The SUV will also get an additional kit in the form of a Summon mode and All Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which the OEM dubs as QWD.

