Tata Harrier EV launch timeline confirmed. Check details
- Tata Harrier EV will be offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain and it will have a claimed range of around 500 km.
Tata Motors has recently announced that they will launch the Harrier EV in FY25 which means that the electric SUV will enter the Indian market before 31st March 2025. The Harrier EV was first showcased in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2023. It is important to note that before the Harrier EV hits the Indian market, Tata will launch the Curvv EV. The Harrier EV will be the fifth electric vehicle in Tata Motor's lineup after the Tiago EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV.
Tata Motors is already testing the prototypes of the Harrier EV on Indian roads. It would get some EV-specific design changes. For instance, the grille would now be closed and the bumpers would be slightly different. There would be a light bar in the front and on the sides, there would be a new alloy wheel design that would be more aerodynamic. At the rear, the tail lamps would be the same ones that we have seen on the standard Harrier and there would be a connecting light bar as well.
The interior would also remain more or less the same as the standard Harrier. However, there would be some EV-specific changes such as the displays would show EV-related information. There would be Arcade.ev which was first introduced on Nexon EV. The gear lever would be replaced by a rotary knob.
It is expected that the Harrier EV would be based on the acti.ev platform which debuted with the Punch EV. When compared the standard Harrier is built on the Omegarc platform that is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. However, Tata Motors will make changes to adapt the platform for the electric drivetrain. So, it is expected that the floor would be flat and the battery pack could be placed there.
The Harrier EV would be offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain as well which means that there would be an electric motor on the front as well as at the rear axle. Once launched, the Harrier EV could directly compete against the Mahindra XUV.e8 which is the electrified version of the XUV700.