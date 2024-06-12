HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev Launch Timeline Confirmed. Check Details

Tata Harrier EV launch timeline confirmed. Check details

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2024, 13:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Harrier EV will be offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain and it will have a claimed range of around 500 km.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV being showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV being showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors has recently announced that they will launch the Harrier EV in FY25 which means that the electric SUV will enter the Indian market before 31st March 2025. The Harrier EV was first showcased in its concept form at the Auto Expo 2023. It is important to note that before the Harrier EV hits the Indian market, Tata will launch the Curvv EV. The Harrier EV will be the fifth electric vehicle in Tata Motor's lineup after the Tiago EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV.

Tata Motors is already testing the prototypes of the Harrier EV on Indian roads. It would get some EV-specific design changes. For instance, the grille would now be closed and the bumpers would be slightly different. There would be a light bar in the front and on the sides, there would be a new alloy wheel design that would be more aerodynamic. At the rear, the tail lamps would be the same ones that we have seen on the standard Harrier and there would be a connecting light bar as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The interior would also remain more or less the same as the standard Harrier. However, there would be some EV-specific changes such as the displays would show EV-related information. There would be Arcade.ev which was first introduced on Nexon EV. The gear lever would be replaced by a rotary knob.

Watch: Tata Harrier EV Auto Expo 2023

It is expected that the Harrier EV would be based on the acti.ev platform which debuted with the Punch EV. When compared the standard Harrier is built on the Omegarc platform that is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. However, Tata Motors will make changes to adapt the platform for the electric drivetrain. So, it is expected that the floor would be flat and the battery pack could be placed there.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e8 exterior and interior design elements patented ahead of launch

The Harrier EV would be offered with an all-wheel drive powertrain as well which means that there would be an electric motor on the front as well as at the rear axle. Once launched, the Harrier EV could directly compete against the Mahindra XUV.e8 which is the electrified version of the XUV700.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Harrier EV Punch EV Tata Motors Tata Harrier EV Harrier.ev electric vehicles electric cars EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.