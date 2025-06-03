Tata Harrier EV to debut today in India: All the latest updates live from launch

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Harrier EV is one of the most awaited car launches in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market in 2025. The homegrown car manufacturer that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, despite its gradual market share loss owing to rising competition, is aiming to bounce back in the segment with this electric SUV. The Harrier EV will join the lineup of models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, which are already on sale in the country.
Tata Harrier EV will come challenging rivals such as BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6, among others. It will be the new flagship electric SUV of the automaker. The Harrier EV has been showcased on multiple occasions, showing us the design of giving a sneak peek of the features. It closely follows the design of the Harrier ICE, but has its own distinctive appearance as well.
Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of the Tata Harrier EV.
Tata Motors, which previously held two-thirds of India's electric passenger vehicle market, experienced a decline in its market share to 35.4% in May 2025, a decrease of 3,078 basis points compared to the same month in the previous year. The company recorded 4,319 units sold, reflecting a 19% year-on-year decrease, and an 8% drop month-on-month.
In the initial two months of FY26, Tata has recorded sales of 9,038 electric vehicles (EVs), representing a 14% decrease year-over-year (YoY) from 10,477 units during the corresponding period last year.
The company's flagship models, Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV, continue to enjoy popularity; however, they are encountering mounting competition from newer and more innovative options.
The Punch EV contributes significantly to sales volumes, yet the forthcoming introductions of the Harrier and Sierra EV are expected to be pivotal for the current financial year.
Tata Motors currently has the largest lineup of electric vehicles in the Indian market. The homegrown manufacturer's EV lineup starts with the Tiago EV which is one of the most affordable EVs in India. Then there is the Tigor EV and Punch EV. Then in the lineup is the Nexon EV, which is one of the most popular EVs in India. Currently, Tata Motors' flagship EV is the Curvv EV.
Once launched, the Harrier EV will be a direct rival to the Mahindra XEV 9e and Maruti Suzuki eVitara. As of now, the pricing of the Harrier EV is not known but there will be other EVS as well as ICE-powered vehicles against which the Harrier EV will have compete.
Tata Motors has been gearing up to launch one of its most-awaited electric SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market - the Harrier EV. It was showcased in the country on multiple occasions, the latest being at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that took place earlier this year in New Delhi. Harrier EV showed there gave us a look at the production-ready electric SUV, detailing the design and features as well. However, with the SUV finally here, it is time to explore this EV that promises a lot.
