Tata Harrier EV to debut today in India: All the latest updates live from launch

Tata Harrier EV is one of the most awaited car launches in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market in 2025. The homegrown car manufacturer that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, despite its gradual market share loss owing to rising competition, is aiming to bounce back in the segment with this electric SUV. The Harrier EV will join the lineup of models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, which are already on sale in the country.

Tata Harrier EV will come challenging rivals such as BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6, among others. It will be the new flagship electric SUV of the automaker. The Harrier EV has been showcased on multiple occasions, showing us the design of giving a sneak peek of the features. It closely follows the design of the Harrier ICE, but has its own distinctive appearance as well.

Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of the Tata Harrier EV.