HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier All Wheel Drive Electric Suv Breaks Cover At Auto Expo 2023

Tata Harrier all-wheel drive electric SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors on Wednesday unleased its electric might on Wednesday at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. It showcased the electric version of the Harrier SUV alongside Sierra EV, Avinya EV concept and electric versions of some of its commercial vehicles. With the, the company aims for EV contribution in its portfolio to increase to 25% in five years and reach 50% by 2030.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2023, 17:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV

The electric SUV combines Tata Motors' Gen 2 EV and Omega architecture derived from the Land Rover D8. The Harrier EV five-seater has been developed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. The production intended concept electric SUV gets features such as dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive, cloud connected telematics and over-the-air updates.

Also Read : Catch all the highlights from Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 here

Tata Motors says that with its electric might, it is driving towards a greener future mandate which demands an urgent collaborative action to reduce carbon emission. “With an aim to attain net zero emission by 2040, we are spearheading this mission on the back of our three-gen EV architecture strategy," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

With Tiago EV, Tata Motors disrupted the market by making EVs more accessible. Last year, it reached a milestone of delivering 50,000 electric vehicles across the country. Today, it unveiled battery-powered products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture with the Avinya, Harrier EV and Sierra EV.

Apart from the electric concepts, Tata Motors also displayed its ICE lineup with new age personal mobility solutions powered by smarter and safer technologies. It unveiled design innovations in CNG that will disrupt established norms. It also unveiled the Concept Curvv in its ICE avatar.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2023, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Harrier EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

enyaq_iv_049_1599024310084
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.
MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 two-wheeler debuts to check out
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Maruti Suzuki pavilion
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
In pics: Tata Harrier EV is at Auto Expo 2023
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion
Auto Expo 2023: Big highlights from Tata Motors pavilion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city