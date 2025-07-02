Tata Harrier EV bookings commenced at 21,000. Check details

The bookings for the Tata Harrier EV have commenced from July 2, 2025 onwards at ₹21,000. The flagship electric vehicle from the stables of Tata Motors was launched on June 6, 2025. The EV is available across five broad variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD, priced between ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Design-wise, the Tata Harrier EV inherits the fundamental shape and silhouette of the internal combustion-engine Harrier. Yet, it has some EV-specific design elements. First, at the front, it receives a shut-off grille for better aerodynamics. At the bottom, the front bumper receives a minor redesign with vertical satin silver slats to cool the internal equipment like the battery pack and the motors. Apart from this, the front profile itself is very much similar to the Harrier with the split headlamp layout; however, the DRLS are now joined in the Harrier EV.

Moving to the side profile, the Harrier EV is identical to the ICE counterpart, bearing a few differences. The EV version of the mid-size SUV sits on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, which do get aero styling to improve efficiency. Other than this, everything else remains the same. Interestingly, the Harrier EV misses out on the flush-style door handles, which made their debut with the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, and had recently been seen on the 2025 Tata Altroz as well. The rear profile of the Harrier EV is also pretty much identical to the diesel-powered model. It continues to get the connected tail light setup; however, the rear bumper gets a slight redesign.

Tata Harrier EV: Cabin

Similar to the exterior, the Tata Harrier EV cabin also looks like the diesel version of the Harrier. It still receives a dual-tone cabin. But the interior finish is based on the chosen variant. It receives an updated 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment screen along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument screen. The infotainment system receives wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with the instrument cluster also usable to project maps for enhanced convenience. Other major updates inside the cabin are a new rotary dial to choose from six different terrain modes - Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom.

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Tata Harrier EV introduces the new acti.ev plus architecture, which introduces loads of capabilities, beginning with AWD capabilities. The Harrier EV is now the first electric car and the sole car of Tata Motors at present to have AWD capabilities. Before this, models such as the Tata Safari, Hexa and the Aria were the sole models of Tata Motors to receive 4X4 or AWD capabilities.

On the EV side, the Tata Harrier EV is available with two battery pack and two motor configuration options. The base versions of the Harrier EV are equipped with a 65 kWh battery pack, and the top trim versions of the Harrier EV are equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. The 75 kWh battery pack variant receives two drivetrain variants, namely RWD and QWD. The RWD models produce 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the QWD models produce 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. Per MIDC testing, these variants enable the SUV to travel 627 km and 622 km of asphalt, respectively, in one charge.

The lesser-rated 65 kWh battery pack provides a mere 538 km of MIDC range and power numbers similar to the 75 kWh rear-wheel drive trims.

